Krack Movie Digital Streaming Rights, OTT Release Date

Ravi Teja is on a roll and the film is doing unstoppable business at the worldwide box office. The film continues to rake in moolah at the ticket window and the good word flowing for the film is boosting Krack collections at the box office in India and rest of the world. Ravi Teja's finest performance in Krack has been much talked about.

Reports doing the rounds suggest that KRACK Movie will soon be made available on Amazon prime, but not anytime time soon. When they will upload the film for watching it online is not known yet. According to the sources, The makers of the movie have sold digital rights of the film for a fancy price a whopping amount of Rs 10 Cr. The film is likely to start a stream on Amazon Prime in the second week of February. The makers of the movie are yet to announce the date of its release on Amazon Prime Video.

The Telugu-language action thriller film is written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. Based on multiple true incidents that took place in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it also marks Shruti Haasan's comeback in Tollywood films.