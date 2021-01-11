KRACK Movie Day 1 Areawise Collections In AP, Telangana Box Office

Jan 11, 2021, 12:04 IST
Ravi Teja is one such actor who presence in the film will keep the cinema halls for the initial three to four days. If Ravi Teja join hands with talented director Gopichand Malineni and SS Thaman, then it turns out to be rampage. Ravi Teja's Krack is turning out to be just and the film is doing pretty well at the box office.

 The Krack released worldwide on Saturday, January 9, 2021 and the film earned in more than 7.5 cr on the first day of release.

Check out the area-wise collection of Krack on opening day.

Krack Day 1 Area-Wise Box Office Collections

Nizam: 2.28Cr (23L)
Ceeded: 1Cr (5L)
UA: 85L (6L)
East: 48L (5.2L)
West: 28L (3.2L)
Guntur: 65L (5L)(21L hires)
Krishna: 45L (6.4L)
Nellore: 26L (3L)

AP-TG Total:- 6.25CR (10.5Cr Gross~)

Break Even in APTG: 16.2Cr

The Telugu-language action thriller film is written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. Based on multiple true incidents that took place in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it also marks Shruti Haasan's comeback in Tollywood films.

 

