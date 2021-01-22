Krack Movie 12th Day Collections In AP, Telangana

Actor Ravi Teja is basking in the astounding success of his recent release KRACK which is on a roll. The film is performing well at the domestic as well on foreign shores too. The film has been receiving positive reviews from fans and audience alike ever since it hit theatres. Tollywood top actors like Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and other stars have given their thumbs up to the film.

Not to mention, Ravi Teja fans have been thronging theatres to watch the film, again and again, thanks to the performance of the lead actors. Besides, Ravi Teja has been breaking one record after another. If sources are to be believed, KRACK has managed to collect maximum Rs One crore every day at the box office. Ravi Teja's KRACK is heading to Rs 50 cr gross mark. Post lockdown, It is the first film in Tollywood to cross Rs 50 cr gross.

The film has managed to collect Rs 1.35 cr in its twelve days at the worldwide box office.

#Krack Grossed 50Cr+ With 30.2Cr Share 2nd 30Cr Share Film For Maharaj...❤ Verdict : BLOCKBUSTER🔥 pic.twitter.com/M7QA3T2DMv — Kiran Nandamuri (@Kiran_Nanda_) January 22, 2021

#Krack 12th DAY Ap TG Collections 👉Nizam: 21L

👉Ceeded: 14L

👉UA: 13L

👉East: 11L

👉West: 5.1L

👉Guntur: 5.6L

👉Krishna: 5.4L

👉Nellore: 3.1L AP-TG Total:- 0.78CR (1.35Cr Gross~)💥💥💥💥 — Trending Now Telugu 👈 (TNT)💥👈 (@TRENDINGNOWTel1) January 22, 2021

KRACK is directed by Gopichand Malineni and has a stellar cast Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani who are seen in important roles. Gopichand Malineni is all set to join hands with Balakrishna for a new movie. The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.