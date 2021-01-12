Krack Latest Box Office Collections, Check Out How Much Ravi Teja's Film Should Earn To Become A Blockbuster Hit

Ravi Teja's Krack latest outing 'Krack' is doing pretty well at the box office. The film has set cash registers ringing ever since it opened in theatres. After a fantastic opening, Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan's Krack has been unstoppable at the domestic box office. The film has been on a record-breaking in India as well as overseas market. Ravi Teja fans can't stop gushing about the film especially his performance in the film. The actor fans are declaring the film as the biggest hit of the year.

Honestly, the film is heading to become another biggest hit in Ravi Teja's career after Raja The Great, Balupu, Mirapakay and a few. The film gathered positive reviews from all corners. According to the trusted sources, the film is believed to earned Rs 10.61 cr world share in just two days at the box office. If the movie earns another 6.89 cr then Ravi Teja's Krack will become a Blockbuster at the box office.

Looking at the current trend, it is not that much tough for the film to reap the profits. The makers of Krack are likely to fetch from profits from mid-week and can't wait to know the lifetime collections of Krack.

The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Tagore Madhu. S.S Thaman has composed the music which is already topping the charts and popular on every playlist.