Krack First Week Collections: Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja Dominates Box Office

Ravi Teja's latest outing KRACK has been hitting the headlines for all good reasons. The makers of the movie haven't released the film on time and first-day shows of Krack were cancelled due to financial issues. It has been a week, the film opened in theatres and it is having a dream run at the box office. Ravi Teja's KRACK is creating a new benchmark for other films at the worldwide box office.

In crucial weekdays too, the film collections figures are so impressive that it goes on to show how KRACK's solid content is pulling audiences into theatres with its positive word of mouth.

KRACK is not only giving stiff competition to other Sankranthi release Vijay's Master and Ram's RED but it is also dominating both the movies at the box office. We have already told you, Ravi Teja's KRACK has become the first choice for movie buffs. Ravi Teja couldn't have imagined that KRACK will become the biggest hit of this year.

Ravi Teja's KRACK will surely inspire other filmmakers to release their films despite 50 per cent occupancy. If you are searching for KRACK collections, then this piece of news is for you. According to the sources, the film made a business of Rs 3.8 cr on its seventh day at the box office. The total collections of the film so far are believed to be around Rs 28 cr plus. Exact figures are yet to be known.

KRACK is loved by the audiences and appreciated by the film critics. Fans are raving about Ravi Teja's cop role in the film. On the other hand, KRACK is creating new records everywhere across the world.