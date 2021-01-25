Krack Effect: Warangal Srinu Bags Nizam Distribution Rights Of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Pushpa For Whopping Amount

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are the popular stars in the entertainment industry. Both the actors enjoy a massive fan following in different parts of the country. Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been in the news for a long time. The film is yet to go on floors but it is trending on social media that it has created a new record with 100 million tweets for Sarkari Vaari Paata since the film title's announced. On the other hand, Allu Arjun's Pushpa is also making the headlines ever since it went on floors. The regular shooting of 'Pushpa' is progressing at a brisk pace.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pushpa are the most awaited films of the year. The latest news doing the rounds that Nizam distributor Warangal Srinu is believed to offer a fancy deal to Telugu top production house Mythri Movie Makers. Industry sources tell us that Srinu has met Mythri Movie Naveen Yerneni and the former seems to have offered Rs 80 for the nizam theatrical rights of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

On the other hand, Dil Raju is also planning to bag the rights of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pushpa. Actually, Dil Raju is the distributor to Nizam area and he is looking forward to close the deal as early as possible. Looks like Dil Raju got a new competitor to his territory and it remains to be seen who will bag the rights of these big budget films. Producers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pushpa are not in a hurry and they are waiting for the best deal to sell the rights of the films for a record price.