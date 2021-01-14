KRACK Day 5 Collections: Ravi Teja Draws Masses To Theatres, Rules Sankranthi Box Office

Actor Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni have tasted commercial success at the box office with KRACK. The duo delivered a blockbuster hit Balupu in the year 2013 and they are repeating the same magical box office numbers with KRACK. It is worth mentioning here that the film grossed Rs 15 Cr within four days of its release.

As it festive time, Few movies like Ram's RED and Vijay's Master were released in theatres along with KRACK. But, Ravi Teja's film is faring well at the box office. According to sources, Master screens were given to Ravi Teja's KRACK due to low occupancy as well as the film is performing well at the ticket windows since on opening day. Ravi Teja's KRACK is heading to become the first hit of Sankranthi. No doubt, KRACK is the ultimate winner of the season.

It is a known fact that Ravi Teja's KRACK was a crucial film for him because his last outing Disco Raja failed miserably at the box office. Audience and Tollywood celebrities who watched the film have heaped praises on him for his amazing performance in the film. Talking about the latest collections, The film has managed to collect approximately 4. 5 cr at the ticket window. We shall update area-wise collections, shortly. Take a look at these tweets for better understanding:

