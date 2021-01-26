KRACK Day 16 Collections Steady At The Box Office

Director Gopichand Malineni's KRACK is having a dream run at the box office. We have already told you that Ravi Teja's KRACK has emerged as the first highest-grossing film of this year. Going strong in its third week, the film is nowhere showing any signs of slowing down at the box office. KRACK has broken many records at the box office.

After creating a record with the phenomenal numbers on the opening day, 'KRACK' continues to be raking high at the box office winning hearts all over. On top of it all, it is running strong at the box office despite new releases.

Talking about the latest collections of 'KRACK', it has managed to collect Rs 0.70 Cr on its sixteen days at the box office. The makers are believed to have earned double profits from the film. It is a double blockbuster hit at the box office.

Check out the area-wise collection in details

Nizam: 17L

Ceeded: 7L

UA: 4L

East: 3.1L

West: 2.4L

Guntur: 3.7L

Krishna: 3.5L

Nellore: 2L

AP-TG Total:- 0.43CR (0.70Cr Gross~)

It is worth mentioning here that Ravi Teja's KRACK is all set to premiers on Aha from February 5th. KRACK is directed by Gopichand Malineni and this is the third biggest hit in their combination after Don Seenu and Balupu. Keep watching this space for more updates.