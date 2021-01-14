KRACK Box Office Collections Day 6: Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan’s Film Closer To Rs 50 Cr Club

Actor Ravi Teja is basking in the success of his recent outing ‘KRACK’ continues to rock solid at the box office. The film is helmed by Gopichand Malineni has already smashed a number of box office records and is inching towards Rs 50 cr club. In KRACK,Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan are seen performing some high octane action sequences.

Fans were cheering in the theatre and were glad to see the action avatar of the actor back on the silver screen. Despite many several new releases, the espionage thriller managed to survive well on its sixth day by earning Rs 3.5 cr at the box office. We shall update area-wise collections shortly.

KRACK has become the first highest grosser of 2021 surpassing the collections of Vijay's Master and Sai Dharam Tej's Solo Brathuke So Better. Since there is no big release in the upcoming week, Krack will continue to dominate these two films at the ticket windows.