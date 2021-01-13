Krack Box Office Collections Day 4: Ravi Teja's Film Is Unstoppable At The Box Office

Ravi Teja's recent film 'KRACK' is on a roll. It wouldn't be a crime if we said that Ravi Teja's KRACK is on an unstoppable ride at the box office. The film, which has released in one language i.e Telugu across 45 countries across the globe us earning a heavy moolah at the overseas ticket windows. KRACK is not turning out to be Ravi Teja's biggest hit till date, but it is declared the first hit of 2021. Ravi Teja fans were in a bit upset that KRACK may not get enough screens as Vijay's Master will hit the screens today.

Last night, Master premiers were held in foreign countries and the film earned mixed reviews from several quarters. The buzz on social media suggests that Master shows in AP and Telangana is getting cancelled and they are giving preference to Ravi Teja's KRACK as it minting moolah at the box office.

The film is having a dream run at the box office. It won't be long for the movie to become a blockbuster hit. According to the sources, the film has managed to earn Rs 16 cr plus just in three days of its release. On the other hand, talking about the latest collections of the film, it is being said Ravi Teja's Krack made a business of Rs 4.02 cr on its fourth day at the box office.

#RaviTeja's #Krack Krishna District 4th day share is 16.47 Lakhs. Total share is 81.72 Lakhs(Including January 9th Night Shows)👍👌🙏 Holding Exceptionally well. — @Yeruvaka99 - Bujji (@Yeruvaka99) January 13, 2021

#Krack 3rd Day Collections In Ap/TS - 2.86C Share🔥🔥🔥 Rampage 🥳 — Varun || #VakeelSaab || #Annaththe 🔥 (@VarunPK_2RK) January 13, 2021

#Krack UA 3 Days Share Crossed 1.5cr 💥💥 — King Vizag (@IamLucky509) January 13, 2021

#Krack AP TG Day Wise Collections 👉Day1 - 6.54Cr

👉Day2 - 3.15Cr

👉Day3 - 2.86Cr Total : 12.55Cr(20.50Cr Gross) Break Even: 16.2cr(need another 3.65Cr) — T2BLive.COM® (@t2blive) January 13, 2021

There are just estimate figures. We shall soon update area-wise collections. The makers of the movie might earn triple profits with KRACK because the festive season just began in our states. The film is expected to have housefull this week as many of them left their hometowns for vacation. Let's wait and watch how much Krack will fetch by end of its run.

The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Tagore Madhu. S.S Thaman has composed the music which is already topping the charts and popular on every playlist.