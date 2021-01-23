KRACK Box Office Collection Day 13: Ravi Teja Film Running Housefull in Theatres

Ravi Teja-Shruti Haasan starrer KRACK is emerging as one of the biggest hits of the year. The film which was released in theatres on January 9 has turned out to be a profitable venture for its filmmakers. KRACK has garnered a lot of appreciation from critics and celebrities. Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan are over the moon for the adulation and success of KRACK.

The buzz on social media suggests that that the makers of the movie seems to have added more theatres for KRACK in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to encash the Republic Day weekend.The latest action thriller has earned 1.2 cr gross on its thirteen days at the box office.

Check out the area-wise box office collections of KRACK:

Nizam: 18L

Ceeded: 12L

UA: 10L

East: 9L

West: 5L

Guntur: 5.8L

Krishna: 5.3L

Nellore: 3L

AP-TG Total:- 0.68CR (1.2Cr Gross~)

Up next, Ravi Teja will next be seen in Khalidi and the makers are planning to release the teaser of the film on the occasion of actor's birthday. Ravi Teja's first look poster or teaser of Khalidi is expected out to be on January 26. KRACK has become the biggest hit in Ravi Teja's career. Keep watching this space for more updates.