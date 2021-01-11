KRACK Becomes Ravi Teja's Highest Grossing Movie Despite 50pc Occupancy In Theatres

Ravi Teja's Krack has set the box office on fire. Ravi Teja's latest release Krack is dominating box office like a boss. It was one of the much-awaited releases of the year. Moreover, the film created quite a buzz among fans as it marks Ravi Teja's third collaboration with Gopichand, with whom he made two blockbuster hits- Balupudu and Don Seenu.

Ravi Teja and Gopichand were at the rock bottom of their careers and they were reeling under pressure to score a hit. Finally, they did with Krack and their hard work paid off. Well, Krack craze is all over the globe and looks like the collections are unstoppable. Ravi Teja mania continues in the domestic market and overseas as well.

The film is doing exceptionally well in domestic and foreign countries too. Looks like Ravi Teja started breaking his own record with Krack with 50 per cent occupancy. If sources are to be believed, Ravi Teja's Krack has managed to earn Rs 7.8 lakhs on day 1 at Anantapur district. The film was able to collect an astounding figure only with 50 per cent occupancy. Krack went on to beat Ravi Teja's all previous films like- Raja The Great, Bengal Tiger, Power and Disco Raja opening day collections alone in Anantapur district.

Thanks to the powerful content and actor's amazing performance in the film. Looks like the film is on cards to become the biggest blockbuster of this year.