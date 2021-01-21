KRACK Becomes Highest Grosser As Ravi Teja Box Office Rampage Continues: Check AP Telangana Daywise Collections

Ravi Teja- Shruti Haasan starrer 'KRACK' is continuing its winning streak at the box office. The film is dominating other new releases of Ram's RED and Bellamkonda Srinivas' Alludu Adhurs. KRACK continued its dominance even on the 11th day of its release. 2020 was a tough year for Tollywood filmmakers as theatres were shut down due to COVID.

Many big tickets films are eyeing to release by end of this year. The film has earned glowing reviews from fans and audience alike. Apart from the rave reviews, Tollywood celebrities can't stop gushing about the film especially Ravi Teja's Character is being much talked about. The film is all set to cross Rs 30 cr with today's collections. After Raja The Great, KRACK is the second film to cross Rs 30 cr at the box office.

According to the sources, KRACK has made the business of Rs 29.85 cr worldwide share and the total gross of the film seems to be Rs 50 cr.

Check out the area-wise collection of KRACK

Nizam: 26L

Ceeded: 17L

UA: 15L

East: 13L

West: 6L

Guntur: 6.7L

Krishna: 6.4L

Nellore: 4L

AP-TG Total:- 94L (1.6Cr Gross)

Gopichand is basking in the success of KRACK and He is also planning to make a sequel to KRACK. Next up, Gopichand has been teamed up with Mythri Movie Makers for a new project. The announcement about his new project is expected out to be soon a few weeks from now. Keep watching this space for more updates.