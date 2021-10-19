Kottigobba 3 Latest Box Office Collections: Kichcha Sudeep Rampage Continues

Kichcha Sudeep's Kottigobba is doing fantastic business at the box office. The film has set the cash registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres. Depsite a day's delay in the theatrical release, Sudeep's lartets release seems to have picked up momentum in theatres.

Post covid, Sudeep's Kottigobba 3 is the first film that is doing marvelous business at the Kannada box office other than Duniya Vijay's Salaga. The makers of the movie are pretty happy with the overwhelming response to the film. They have also thanked the audience for making it a splash hit in a short time.

Do you know how much the film Kotigobba 3 has earned so far at the box office? Sudeep's Kottigobba 3 has earned Rs 40. 05 cr gross in just four days of its release at the ticket window. The film is inching closer to joining the prestigious 50 crore club.

The film is directed by Shiva Karthik. Apart from Sudeep, the film also features Madonna Sebastian,Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, and P. Ravi Shankar.