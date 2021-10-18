Kotigobba 3 Fourth Day Collection: Kichcha Sudeep Movie Mints Gold at Box Office

Sandalwood abhinava Chakravarthy aka Badshah's latest film Kotigobba 3 is running successfully across Karnataka. Even though Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 release got delayed, the response to the movie has been encouraging, thanks to the dasara festive holidays.

Kotigobba 3 is directed by Shiva Karthik and boasts of an impressive star cast, including the likes of Bollywood actor Aftab, Shraddha Das, Madonna Sebestaian and Ashika Ranganath.

The movie was made on a budget of Rs 70 crore. The film released in over 1000 screens across India. Here's a look at daywise collections of Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3

Kotigobba 3 Day 1 collection—6.80 crore

Kotigobba 3 Day 2 collection—5.40 crore

Kotigobba 3 Day 3 collection—5.80 crore

Kotigobba 3 Day 4 collection—6 crore

The total India net collection is said to be Rs 29.80 crores with a gross of 35 crore rupees. The collections from overseas is said to be around 30 lakh. As per trade pundits, the total worldwide collections of Kotigobba 3 in four days in the first weekend of its release is said to be a whopping Rs 32.30 crores.