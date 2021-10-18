Kotigobba 3 Beats Yuvarathnaa: Deets Inside

After a long time, two Kannada movies saw the light of the day. Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba and Vijay's Salaga were released in theatres to coincide with Dasara. The makers wanted to cash in on the holiday weekend.

It is worth mentioning here, despite fierce competition between Kichcha Sudeep and Duniya Vijay, both Kotigobba 3 and Salaga earned positive reviews from all quarters. Both the films are doing exceptionally well at the box office.

The buzz on social media suggests that Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 has managed to surpass Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa which was released last Summer. If reports are to be believed, Kotigobba 3 has overtaken Yuvarathanna's lifetime collections with two days of its earnings.

Kotigobba 3 has earned Rs 13 cr in just two days at the box office. Meanwhile, the makers are adding the movie in more screens across Karnataka.

The film is directed by Shiva Karthik. Apart from Sudeep, the film also features Madonna Sebastian,Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, and P. Ravi Shankar.