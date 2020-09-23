Koratala Siva's Master Plan For Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi doesn’t want to take any risk with the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Acharya’. Many Telugu stars have started shooting for their films but Chiranjeevi seems to be making delay to join the sets of the film. Koratala Siva who is directing the film ‘Acharya’ is looking forward to do a trial shoot.

According to reports, Koratala Siva will soon begin the shoot of the film. He will shoot a few scenes with other actors and will see how it goes. If everything goes smoothly without anyone getting affected, then Chiranjeevi is likely to start the shoot of the film. Currently, the film is in the pre-production stage.

The film will revolve around a strong social message. The makers of the movie haven’t announced any details of the story. Audience and fans are eagerly waiting to know the central idea of the film. Acharya is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The motion poster and first look poster of ‘Acharya’ which were released on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday received a thunderous response across all quarters. Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in to play the leading lady in the film. Ram Charan is not producing the film but he also appears in a cameo role. The film is slated for release next year. Watch this space for more updates.