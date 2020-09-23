Famous director Koratala Siva's assistant writer Mahesh has allegedly attempted suicide in front of a police station claiming they have allegedly arrested him for selling illegal liquor in Karnataka. He hails from Madakasira of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to media reports, he complained that police didn’t behave well when they came to arrest him. Due to the misunderstanding, Mahesh's marriage also got cancelled and he is demanding police to do justice for him. Mahesh has pleaded before the police that he is innocent and that he doesn't have any connection with any kind of illegal business.

He brought petrol along with him and threatened to kill himself. Police have assured him that they will look into the case and will try to help him.

(Remember, you are not alone. Feel free to speak up | Suicide prevention helpline numbers: Andhra Pradesh: Organisation: 1 Life (78930-78930; 100); GGH-Kakinada (98499-03870) | Telangana: Organisation: Roshni Trust (040 6620 2000, 040 6620 2001), One Life (+91 7893078930), Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline (104), Darshika (040 27755506, 040 27755505), Makro Foundation (040 46004600)