Koratala Siva Ropes In Bollywood Actress for NTR30

Kollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of the late legendary actress Sridevi, is gearing up for a Telugu debut. Looks like Janhvi's dreams seem to be fulfilling or becoming fruitful in working with Jr NTR. The Dhadak actress mentioned many times that she is open to working in any film industry. She has been waiting for a long time to team up with Tarak.

Finally, the Gunjana Saxena star has been roped in to play the female lead in Jr NTR-Koratala Siva's untitled film. She is officially onboard for Jr NTR's tentatively titled #NTR30.

In the meantime, Jr NTR was last seen in RRR, which did well at the box office. Koratala Siva's last film Acharya featuring Chiranjeevi sank without a trace at the box office.

Janhvi Kapoor last appeared in Mili, but the film failed to live up to the audience's expectations. NTR30 is a crucial film for the whole cast.