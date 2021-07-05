Koratala Siva To Rope In Bollywood Stars in Jr NTR Film

Tollywood's Young Tiger Jr NTR is a versatile actor. Be it the genre of movies to the kind of roles he plays, Tarak has played varied character. Right from his debut movie ‘Student No.1’ to his last film ‘Aravind Sametha’, NTR has evolved as an actor. And NTR's dancing skills need no introduction. He is among the best dancers we have in Tollywood today. Jr NTR has a slew of films in his kitty, with vrious directors in Tollywood. Currently, Jr NTR is busy with the shooting of his forthcoming film ‘RRR’, which is nearing its completion. After ‘RRR’, Jr NTR is expected to join the sets of Koratala Siva.

It is being said on social media that Koratala Siva is busy finalizing the cast and crew of Jr NTR’s yet-to-be-titled film. Koratala Siva is planning to rope in a few Bollywood actors in Jr NTR’s untitled film. It is known that most the Telugu films these days are being being made on a lavish scale and also at pan-India level, Jr NTR-Koratala Siva’s film is no exception. We have to wait for a little longer to hear which Bollywood stars will be part of Jr NTR’s untitled film.

Coming back to Jr NTR’s RRR, the movie is directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya under the banner D.V.V Entertainments. Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgan, and others will appear in significant roles. The film is slated for release on October 13, 2021.