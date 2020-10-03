Arguably one of the most happening directors in Tollywood, Koratala Siva has delivered a string of hits such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage and Bharat Ane Nenu. If you are an ardent fan of Koratala Siva, then we have shocking news for you. Koratala Siva has announced his retirement plan. But, not anytime soon. In one of his recent interviews given to a tabloid, Koratala Siva stated, “I have 10 stories ready and I will step down from the director’s chair once I’m done with these films.”

Even by his own submission, rest assured, Koratala Siva will be around for at least seven-eight years as this would be the minimum time for him to complete his films. For him to direct 10 films from now on, each film is likely to take at least an year. If we are to go by this calculation, Koratala Siva may retire in 2030. Who all will be his heroes in these films will only be known as the years pass by.

For now, Koratala Siva is busy directing Megastar Chiranjeevi in Acharya. The film is believed to convey a strong social message but the makers haven’t revealed anything about the storyline. Koratala Siva is eager to resume the shooting of the film which was halted by novel coronavirus. He is gearing up to release the film on Sankranti 2021 as he doesn’t want any further delay with regard to this project.

To reach this deadline, Koratala Siva is planning to have non-stop schedules for ‘Acharya’. Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady in the film. Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan will also appear in a cameo role and Rashmika is set to play the love interest of the Rangasthalam actor. The film is being produced by Ram Charan under the banner of Konidela Productions.