Koratala Siva To Resume Shoot Of Acharya Without Chiranjeevi?

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s forthcoming flick ‘Acharya’ is one of the most awaited films of the year. Recently, there were reports that Chiranjeevi is not interested to join the sets of Acharya. According to the sources, Chiranjeevi is likely to finish his portions of the film by early next year.

The latest news doing the rounds that Koratala Siva is expected to resume the shoot without Chiranjeevi at a studio in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’ is directed by Koratala Siva and Kajal Aggarwal is all set to share screen space with Chiranjeevi. It marks Chiranjeevi and Kajal's second-time collaboration for the movie. Earlier, they have worked together for ‘Khaidi.No.150’ which was a comeback film of Chiranjeevi. It did pretty well at the box office. Watch this space for more updates.