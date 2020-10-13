Director Koratala Siva is one of the most talented filmmakers who makes the audiences think beyond imagination with his movies. So far, all his films are content-driven films and every actor wishes to work with him.

The latest news we hear is that Koratala Siva has readied a web series and is looking forward to teaming up with Amazon Prime Video. If reports are to be believed, Koratala Siva is going to produce the series and Young sensation Naveen Polisetty has been roped in to play the lead role. The web series will depict a teenage love story. The regular shoot of the series will commence shortly. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

Koratala Siva can direct the web series but he is busy with Chiranjeevi-starrer ‘Acharya’. The regular shooting of the film has been halted due to the global pandemic. Koratala Siva will soon resume the work of ‘Acharya’ as they are planning to release the film by middle of next year. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Acharya also stars Ram Charan and Rashmika in prominent roles. Watch this space for more updates.