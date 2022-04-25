Koratala Siva Injustice to Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood: Deets Inside

Tollywood director Koratala Siva's Acharya is one of the most anticipated films in Telugu. The film was supposed to release in theatres last year, but got postponed several times due to COVID. Finally, Acharya will be releasing in theatres on April 29, 2022.

The film is headlined by Megastar Chiranjeevi, his fans are eagerly waiting to watch Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan in one frame. Ram Charan will be seen in an extended cameo role alongside Pooja Hegde.

Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood are also part of Acharya. Kajal Aggarwal was supposed to play the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi. Now, we hear that Acharya makers have removed Kajal Aggarwal's scenes from the film. Sonu Sood will be essaying the role of a villain in the film. In a recently released trailer, Sonu Sood was hardly seen in a few scenes.

The buzz on social media doing the rounds is that Koratala Siva has chopped off Sonu Sood and Kajal scenes from the film to give more screen to Ram Charan. We really don't know whether Koratala Siva did this. We will get to know once the film opens in theatres.

Also Read: Will Acharya Revive Telugu Box Office After KGF 2 Tsunami?

