Koratala Siva To Finish Jr NTR’s Film In Record Time

Director Koratala Siva is busy in preparing the script for Jr NTR. The film is expected to roll out sometime later this year. If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Koratala Siva is aiming to complete the film within seven months from the start of the regular shoot. It would take a couple of months for COVID to subside in our country.

If the shooting gets halted, then it would upset the film schedule. This is the reason why Koratala Siva is planning to complete the shooting of Jr NTR’s yet to be launched film as early as possible. The makers are yet to announce details of the rest of the cast and crew.

In the meantime, Koratala Siva is waiting for the release of Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The film is bankrolled by Ram Charan under Konidela Productions. Ram Charan will also be sharing screen space with his father Chiranjeevi in Acharya. Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika will appear in prominent roles.