Koratala Siva Busy With Jr NTR Movie?

The collaboration between Tollywood Director Koratala Siva and Young tiger Jr NTR is one of the most talked about in the recent times. They both share a good rapport with each other. Last year, Jr NTR officially announced that he would be working with Koratala Siva in a new film.

The working titled of the film is #NTR30. It will be Jr NTR's second association with Koratala Siva. We have learnt from our reliable sources that Koratala Siva is working on the script for Jr NTR’s 30th film. Koratala Siva is said to be having regular sittings with his writing team for the NTR movie.

Meanwhile, Koratala Siva is awaiting the release of Acharya and the film features Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. Acharya has created positive buzz among the audience, thanks to the movie poster, teaser and Lahari Lahari song. The film is scheduled to release later this year.

On the other hand, Jr NTR will next be seen in ‘RRR’, being helmed by SS Rajamouli. RRR is slated for theatrical release on October 13, 2021.