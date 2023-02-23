Koratala Siva To Add Sridevi Scenes in #NTR30: Deets Inside

Director Koratala Siva is reeling under pressure to bounce back, as his last film Acharya didn't do well at the box office. The Mirchi director's upcoming film will be with Jr NTR. The film is expected to get launch by mid of March.

For those who are unversed, Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the female lead in it. The film is tentatively titled #NTR30. It is the debut film of Janhvi Kapoor in Telugu. Janhvi is the daughter of the legendary actress late Sridevi. The Telugu audience will see Janhvi Kapoor as a Sridevi, as they will surely remember her mother while watching her.

The latest news doing the rounds is that Koratala Siva wants to add some Sridevi scenes or songs in #NTR30. Will the director take us back to Sridevi's 80s and 90s through Janhvi Kapoor's appearance? We are not so sure about it.

In fact, we would love to see scenes of Sridevi from any movie. Janhvi is a popular star in Bollywood but she is a newbie to the Telugu audience.

Sridevi is an evergreen actress to many of the Telugu audience. Let's wait and see how Korartala Siva will shape the film. How many of you want to Sridevi scenes or songs in #NTR30?

