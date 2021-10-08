Panja Vaisshnav Tej's Konda Polam Leaked on Movierulz, Tamil Rockers

Konda Polam is an action thriller directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Produced by First Frame Entertainments, the Telugu movie stars mega actor, Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh while Sai Chand, Kota Srinivasa Rao and Nassar are seen playing supporting roles. The film is an adaptation of a novel authored by Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy. Konda Polam is Vaisshnav Tej's second film. Going by the positive reception the film has opened to, it seems Vaisshnav Tej is going to bag another blockbuster in his career with Konda Polam.

The soundtrack in Konda Polam is composed by M. M. Keeravani while Keeravaani, Chandrabose, and Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry have penned the lyrics of the sings.

As per audience review, Konda Polam delivers a social message and will be loved by the audience. The plot revolves around how one overcomes hurdles and the struggles in one's career. Vaisshnav Tej's matured performance has won the hearts of audience. Unfortunately, Konda Polam has got leaked on torrent sites. As per the reports, pirated copies of the movie are being streamed online by infamous websites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, filmywrap, and others.

We all know that the effort that goes into the movie involves the hard work of a huge crew. Let's not spoil it by encouraging piracy. Watch Konda Polam on the big screen or wait for the film to hit the OTT platforms.