Konda Polam First Day Collections: Vaisshnav Tej Movie Gets Good Opening at Box Office

Young actor Vaisshnav Tej is just one film old in the industry. But he became the talk of the town after his debut film, Uppena became a massive hit at the box office. Perhaps he has made a conscious effort to choose that kind of trips.

Now his latest film, Konda Polam hit theatres yesterday and has become the most talked about topic in T down.

Vaisshnav Tej may not have enough experience, but he sure knows the pulse of the audience. Vaishnav Tej became the most sought after actor in Telugu after his spellbinding performance in the debut film 'Uppena'. The film did astounding business at the box office.

Currently, Vaisshnav Tej is basking in the success of the latest outing 'Konda Polam' which has earned mixed reviews from audience and critics alike.

Talking about the first day collections of the movie , Vaisshnav Tej's Konda Polam has managed to earn approximately around Rs 4.5 cr on its opening day at the worldwide box office. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections of the film, shortly.

The film is directed by Krish. Rakul Preet is seen as the female lead in the film.