Komaram Bheem's Grandson Is Unhappy With New RRR Teaser

Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is one of the most awaited films of the year. Recently, the makers of the movie have come up with a special teaser from the film. The teaser received mixed response from all the quarters. The latest news we hear is that Jr NTR’s Komaram Bheem teaser, first look poster hasn’t gone well with Hindutva and Adivasi Organisation. According to the reliable sources, they are demanding Rajamouli to chop the visuals of Bheem in a Muslim avatar. If reports are to be believed, Komaram Bheem's grandson Sone Rao expressed displeasure about Komaram Bheem teaser. It is said that he wanted to release a new teaser in which NTR will not be seen in the Muslim avatar. Rajamouli is yet to respond to the news.

Jr NTR will be essaying the role of Komaram Bheem and Olivia Morris is all set to play the female lead opposite him. Talking about the film, it is being produced by Danayya under DVV Entertainments. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and others are seen in prominent roles. The film is going to be released by the middle of next year.