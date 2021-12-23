Kollywood Superstar Telugu Debut Titled SIR

Superstar Dhanush, Venky Atluri, Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas Film Titled SIR

The National Award-Winning superstar Dhanush will be collaborating with talented director Venky Atluri for a prestigious Telugu, Tamil bilingual film to be produced on a grand scale by Tollywood’s most happening production house Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas to bring you an ambitious journey of a common man. The film is titled intriguingly as SIR.

The film’s official announcement was made through a video that suggests Dhanush plays a lecturer. The title logo is designed strikingly with the letter ‘I’ designed as a pen, indicating Dhanush’s character. It will be interesting to see Dhanush in the role of a lecturer.

The first straight Telugu film of the superstar will discuss about education system in our country. The video gives all the elevations to the character with wonderful BGM.

Dhanush is one of the rare Tamil actors who has great following in Telugu as well and he was waiting for a right script to make his Telugu debut. Venky Atluri who earlier made pure family entertainers has changed his style and is coming up with a unique and commercial subject. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi will bankroll the project in association with Sai Soujanya.

The ambitious project will have some very talented craftsmen working for it. GV Prakash Kumar renders soundtracks for the movie, while Dinesh Krishnan B cranks the camera. Naveen Nooli and Avinash Kolla will take care of editing and production design respectively.

The makers announce- classes starts soon which means SIR will start rolling from January 2022.

Other cast and crew will be revealed soon.