HYDERABAD: Are there any words to express how well the south beauty, Keerthy Suresh has performed in the movie, 'Mahanati'? Obviously, a big No. Keerthy lived in the role and mesmerised all and sundry with her strong acting skills. She did 100% justice and pulled off the role with much ease and confidence. So many questions and people doubted the capability of the 'Nenu Local' heroine before the release of the movie. But, she silenced everyone's questions with her incredible performance on screen. Nag Ashwin is the person behind the making of Savitri's biopic.

Now, the news is that Keerthy Suresh has rejected the offer given by Nag Ashwin at first, as she was not confident about portraying the legendary actress Savitri on the big screen. Despite her declining the movie in the first attempt, Nag Ashwin didn't leave her.

Keerthy Suresh said that Nag Ashwin has narrated the script in four and a half hours. After listening to the script Keerthy felt so nervous and thought that she would not be able to do the role because Savitri was one of the most versatile stars in the world of cinema and she has a huge fan following. Keerthy was very doubtful about her potential to fit into her shoes.

Tollywood actor Keerthy further added that Nag Ashwin kept faith in her and nurtured her to put up a great performance. The stunning diva thanked Nag Ashwin for choosing her and playing the role Savitri has changed her life completely. She won appreciation from all the corners for her role in Mahanati and the film has brought Keerthy closer to South Indian audience and also received a lot of praise from Bollywood fans as well.

Mahanati was critically acclaimed and it was showcased in the Indian Panorama Mainstream section at the 49th International Film Festival of India. The movie was also screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival and it got the "Equality in Cinema Award" at the 2018 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Keerthy Suresh won National Film Award for Best Actress for the film, Mahanati.

Keerthy Suresh will be next seen in the movie 'Penguin'. Directed by Eshavar Karthick and is bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj under Stone Bench Films. Santosh Narayanan scored music for Penguin. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the makers of the movie have decided to go for an OTT release. Penguin will begin streaming from June 19th.

On the professional front, Keerthy is waiting for the release of her next flick, Miss India. Narendra Nath is the director of the film. Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya will be seen in the key roles in the film. She will also be seen in untitled Telugu sports drama with the director Nagesh Kukunoor.