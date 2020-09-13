The show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is going to be full of twists and turns this time. It has been a week, the show started, the contestants are trying their best to grab the audience attention. Last night, the host of the show, Nagarjuna evaluated each contestant's behaviour and performance in the show. He even instructed Abhijeet to control his anger. One of the strong elements that has created a buzz amongst the contestants and audience is about 'Kattappa in the house'. Finally, Nagarjuna gave clarity on it.

Devi's Prediction on Kattappa comes true. The other day, she said there is no Kattappa in the House, which Sakshi Post reported. On Saturday, Nagarjuna ended the suspense and said there is no Kattappa in the house. Incidentally, the Kattappa voting task turned out to be the one for electing the first captain ever.

Interestingly, Lasya emerged as the captain as she got a maximum of six votes from the housemates who thought she is the secret Kattappa in the house. So, this was the big twist in the tale that Bigg Boss came up with in the first week itself.

Leaving the contestants at the edge of their seats, Nagarjuna announced that Abhijeet, Gangavva, and Sujatha are in a safe zone. We have learned from reliable sources that director Surya Kiran is going to be eliminated from the show. Don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.