Know The Reasons Behind Sujatha, Harika Nominating Kumar Sai, Mehboob

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is one of the most-watched and popular reality shows on television. Abhijeet, Lasya, Akhil, Noel Sean, and Harika are grabbing the attention of the audiences for multiple reasons. Some of the contestants in the house are still holding the grudge after the task 'Humans vs Robots'. Looks like some of them are taking revenge.

Swathi, Abhijeet, Lasya, Harika, Kumar Sai, Syed Sohail, and Mehaboob have been nominated for this week's eviction. If you may observe, Mehaboob and Kumar Sai have been even in the last week's nomination list. Luckily, they got saved, thanks to their fans for supporting them.

For those who don’t know the reasons why Kumar Sai and Mehaboob have been nominated for this week, we are here to tell you.

Harika and Mehboob are not in good terms. It’s a known fact that Mehboob has nominated Harika in the third week. But it turned out to be a fake elimination. Harika might be carrying the same negative impression that she has on Mehboob and nominated him by saying that she didn’t like the way Mehboob played humans vs robots task.

Sujatha nominated Kumar Sai and stated the reason that he is not mingling with everyone in the house and is talking to only selected people.

Do you think, these are the valid reasons for Harika and Sujatha to nominate Mehboob and Kumar Sai. What’s your take on this. Do let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.