After the success of the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas became a nation heartthrob. Not only the Tollywood filmmakers but also directors from other industries are eagerly waiting to work with him. As of now, Prabhas has more than two films in his kitty with different directors.

Recently, Prabhas’ yet to be titled film with Nag Ashwin has officially announced that Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in to play a crucial role in the movie. For any actor, working with Amitabh is a dream come true because he is one of the most incredible actors in the film industry. Amitabh's remuneration for Prabhas’ yet to launch film is the topic of discussion on social media. It is said that Amitabh is getting paid Rs 25 cr as a remuneration for his role in the movie.

The buzz on social media is that Amitabh Bachchan pay is more than Deepika Padukone who will be seen as the leading lady opposite Prabhas. Looking at the big star cast, we could tell, Prabhas’ yet to be titled film is going to be a massive project. Can’t wait to know the storyline of it.

Currently, Prabhas is busy with his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The film is in the last leg of its shooting and it is expected to release by early next year. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film. It is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead. Watch this space for more updates.