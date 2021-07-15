Kiran Abbavaram’s Sammatame First Look Out

Young and energetic hero Kiran Abbavaram and Chandni Chowdary starrer musical romantic entertainer “Sammathame” directed by Gopinath Reddy and produced by K Praveena under UG Productions banner is nearing completion. The film has completed 80% of the shoot so far.

The film’s title poster got good response and today the makers have unveiled first look poster on the occasion of hero Kiran Abbavaram’s birthday. The poster sees Kiran in a rural guy getup sitting in the verendah of the house watching himself in mirror with a delightful smile in his face, while Chandini watches him with affection.

The Director made an effort to stamp in audience mind that the poster is a narrative from Kiran Abbavaram's dream which is beautifully conveyed in the poster.

The poster portrays Chandini’s adoration for Kiran and it looks lovely. While Kiran looks handsome with beard, Chandini appears gorgeous in saree here.

Sateesh Reddy Masam is the cinematographer, while Sekhar Chandra is the music director. Vilpav Nyshadam is the editor.