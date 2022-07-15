Kiran Abbavaram's First Look Poster From Meter Out!

Promising young hero Kiran Abbavaram has joined hands with first timer Ramesh Kaduri, who worked as an Associate director under KS Ravindra (Bobby) and Gopichand Malineni, for a new film being produced by Clap Entertainment in association with Mythri Movie Makers.

On the occasion of Kiran Abbavaram’s birthday, title, first look and a motion poster have been unleashed. A pakka mass title "Meter" has been finalized for the movie and the first look presents Kiran Abbavaram in a mass look. A Measure Of Passion is the tagline. Three stars, State Emblem Of India and speedometer can be seen on the title logo.

Dressed in a colorful shirt and white torn jeans with shades on, Kiran can be seen enacting mass dance step. We can also see female dancers in the background. Sai Kartheek’s background score for the motion poster is terrific. Going by the title, first look and motion poster, Meter is going to be a pakka commercial entertainer. Kiran Abbavaram looks at ease in this mass pose and this kind of a role can take him to the next level.

Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu are producing the film, wherein Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili of Mythri Movie Makers are presenting it.

Venkat C Dileep handles the cinematography. Ramesh Kaduri provides dialogues, while JV is the Art Director. Alekhya is the Line Producer, Baba Sai is the Executive Producer and Bal Subramaniam KVV is the Chief Executive Producer for the film.

Principle photography of Meter has been completed and it now enters post production phase. The makers will soon announce the release date of the movie.