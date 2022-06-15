Kiran Abbavaram’s Sammathame To Release On June 24th

Young and energetic hero Kiran Abbavaram’s musical romantic entertainer Sammathame is all set for a grand release worldwide on June 24th. Promotions are already in full swing for the movie and the team announced to release theatrical trailer tomorrow.

Mega Producer Allu Arvanid’s Geetha Film Distribution acquired the worldwide theatrical rights of the movie which is in the safe hands now. The movie will have grand release all the territories.

Directed by Gopinath Reddy, the film features Chandini Chowdary playing the leading lady. Sammathame is carrying positive reports, ahead of the release. While the teaser was impressive, songs too were well received.

Gopinath Reddy came up with a different love story. Sateesh Reddy Masam has handled cinematography, wherein Sekhar Chandra has scored the music.

The movie is produced by Kankanala Praveena under UG Productions.