Kiran Abbavaram’s Sammathame First Song Lyrical Out

Young and energetic hero Kiran Abbavaram has been attempting distinctive subjects. After scoring commercial hits with his first two films, Kiran Abbavaram is now coming up with a musical romantic entertainer “Sammathame” which is set in urban backdrop.

Title and first look poster and then first glimpse of the movie raised expectations. Now, they have begun musical promotions. Lyrical video of first single Krishna & Satyabhama is out now.

Like how beautiful Krishna and Satyabhama’s love story was, the romantic track of Kiran and Chandini too looks adorable in this song. Sekhar Chandra has come up with an enjoyable number that has groovy beats. Krishna Kanth’s lyrics are a blend of Telugu and English words. Yazin Nazir and Sireesha Bhagavatula make this song sound much more charming with their pleasant singing.

Kiran Abbavaram and Chandini Chowdary are super cool in their respective roles. Director Gopinath Reddy came up with a different love story and like the first glimpse the first song too has full of positive vibes.

Produced by K Praveena under UG Productions banner, “Sammathame” is presently in post-production phase. Cinematography is by Sateesh Reddy. The makers are planning to release the movie soon.

