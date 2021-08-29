King Nagarjuna, Praveen Sattaru’s The Ghost First Look Out

Wishing King Akkineni Nagarjuna on his birthday, makers of his ongoing flick being directed by creative director Praveen Sattaru have disclosed its title and also the first look poster. Billed to be a high-octane action entertainer, the film gets a powerful title- The Ghost.

While the pre-look poster released for Suniel Narang’s birthday didn’t divulge Nagarjuna’s look, the first look poster presents the actor in an intense avatar. As Nagarjuna comes to attack with a sword, his foes are seen bowing down to him.

The Ghost is an apt title for the film, going by the poster. The stunning Big Ben in London to looks frightening in the poster in the night milieu.

The film features Kajal Aggarwal in a meaty role. Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar are producing the film on Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners.

Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are also part of the prominent cast of the film which is currently being shot in Hyderabad with the lead cast taking part in it. Mukesh G cranks the camera, while Brahma Kadali is the art director, and Robin Subbu and Nabha Master are the stunt directors.

Cast: Nagarjuna, Kajal Aggarwal, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran

Technical Crew:

Director: Praveen Sattaru

Producers: Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar

Banners: Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment

Cinematography: Mukesh G.

Action: Robin Subbu and Nabha Master

Art Director: Brahma Kadali

Executive Producer: Venkateswara Rao Challagulla

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar, BA Raju