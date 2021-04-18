Vakeel Saab Day 9 Collection: Pawan Movie Box Office Success Continues

The Telugu courtroom drama Vakeel Saab has become a decent hit at the box office. Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bayview Projects.



The film stars Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruthi Haasan. Vakeel Saab has gathered immense love from the audience, thanks to its storyline. After a long gap, PSPK fans are celebrating box office success.

Vakeel Saab is running successfully across all the theatres in AP and TS. Coming to Box office collections in the USA, Vakeel Saab has touched the Rs 600k Mark and racing towards one million Dollar Mark. In the first eight days, the movie has collected around Rs 96 Cr. And on day nine, the film has managed to collect around Rs 2.30 Cr.

Vakeel Saab 9 Days Box Office Collection

Day 1 ₹ 38.10 Cr

Day 2 ₹ 17.10 Cr

Day 3 ₹ 16.05 Cr

Day 4 ₹ 6.00 Cr

Day 5 ₹ 11.00 Cr

Day 6 ₹ 6.30 Cr

Day 7 ₹ 3.55 Cr

Day 8 ₹ 1.60 Cr

Day 9 ₹ 2.30 Cr

Vakeel Saab revolves around the lives of three independent women, who are accused of attempt to murder after escaping molestation. A lawyer steps forward to help them to clear their names from the case.