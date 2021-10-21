Kichcha Sudeep Review Of Heads and Tales

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep is basking in the success of his latest outing ‘Kottigobba 3. The film has done astounding business at the worldwide box office. So far, the film has collected Rs 43 Cr plus gross at the ticket window. The makers are planning to release the Telugu version of the film soon.

Kottigobba 3 Telugu is slated for release on 29th of this month.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep Sudeep has shared his review of the upcoming Telugu project ‘Heads and Tales’. Sudeep wished the entire team and stated that the trailer looks promising.

The film is directed by Sai Krishna Enreddy. The film is all set for digital premieres on October 22, 2021.