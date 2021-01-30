Kichcha Sudeep Remuneration For Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8!

The new season of the controversial reality shows Kannada Bigg Boss is going to take over the TV screens soon. The wait will be over in a couple of days from now. Kichcha Sudeep's Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 is likely to get to launch by mid of February. It is one of the most-awaited relaity show and viewers are waiting with bated breath for its arrival. Kichcha Sudeep has been with associated the show for a long time. He has been hosting the show since season 1. People will die to see him, his way of talking pleases a lot of audience.

According to trusted sources, Host Kichcha Sudeep is reportedly charging Rs 4 cr per season. He has signed a contract with the channel airing the show for five years from 2015 for 20 crores. Kichcha Sudeep might have finished his contract with the channel and he may jack up his remuneration for new season.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Kichcha Sudeep will be charging Rs 8 crore per episode. The actor total deal comes to Rs 96 cr if we calculate Rs 8 cr per episode. The show organisers are willing to pay the remuneration as they know Sudeep is the primary reason for the show to get solid TRP's rating. W don't know how far this news contains truth but it has become a hot topic on social media platforms. However, an official confirmation regarding Kichcha Sudeep remuneration for Kannada Bigg Boss 8 is yet to be known.

Kichcha Sudeeps' Bigg Boss 8' premiers in the second week of February. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.