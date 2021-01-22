Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep is larger than life be it on screen or off screen. His next movie Phantom is one of the most awaited movies in Sandalwood.

The makers had released a motion poster to introduce the lead character Sudeep as Vikrant Rona in Phantom.

In latest development, it has emerged that the makers have decided to change the title of the movie from Phantom to Sudeep's character name 'Vikrant Rona' itself.

That's not it. Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona will be the world's first movie to have their title logo revealed on Dubai's famous landmark Burj Khalifa. So Sudeep's Phantom is now titled Vikrant Rona and the makers will launch the title logo at the famous Burj Khalifa in UAE on January 31.

The news was revealed by none other than the actor himself. Have a look...

The movie is touted to be a fantasy action thriller and stars Shraddha Srinath, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in key roles. Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the music for Vikrant Rona which is helmed by Anup Bhandari.