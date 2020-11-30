Kichcha Sudeep Paid Higher Remuneration Than Telugu Anchor Suma For Bigg Boss Telugu Guest Entry?

With every season, Bigg Boss just seems to be getting bigger and bigger. The show organizers wouldn’t step back to surprise or entertain the audience. All they want is to cheer their fans and show lovers. Nagarjuna has been the host for the controversial reality for two years now and we have to say the audience are very much happy with him. One cannot deny the fact Nagarjuna is the best host for a reason, he is a humble and down to earth person. Whether Nagarjuna is praising a contestant for their performance or being angry at a contestant because they did something wrong in the house. He talks like a neighborhood aunty and cracks jokes in the same way too.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 seems to be boring as the contestants are not attracting the audience with their game. It’s very hard for the audience to forget last night's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu? Can you tell us, why? As you all might aware, Kichcha Sudeep has graced the show of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Telugu viewers are appreciative of his hosting skills and heaps of praises are coming his way about the manner with which he handles the show. People claim that Sudeep brought new light for the show after 80 days. Some show buffs say that Kichcha Sudeep is the perfect host for next season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Murmurs are doing the rounds that the makers might have paid some fancy remuneration for Sudeep to come as a special host for the show. He might also get paid more than Anchor Suma who also graced the show a few days ago. There’s no official report whether show organizers have really paid them remuneration or not for their guest appearance on the show. On the other hand, Sudeep and Suma might have did with love and respect towards Nagarjuna as well as the audience. Before jumping to a conclusion, let's wait for an official confirmation from maker's end.