Kichcha Sudeep Gave Abhijeet Ticket To Finals?

From the beginning of the season, Abhijeet has been one of the most popular contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Last night, Nagarjuna has been against Abhijeet and blamed him for not doing the tasks in the house but he withstood it all. Abhijeet maintained his claim with much patience and asked apology for Nagarjuna to forgive him for not obeying the rules in the house. Isn’t that so much of a winner’s quality? Since the show is aiming towards its end, there are few contestants who have emerged as promising enough to win the much-coveted title and yes, Abhijeet is one of them. Going by his massive fan following it would not be a surprise if he emerges victorious on Bigg Boss season 4.

For those who joined late to our story, Kichcha Sudeep who shot to fame with ‘Eega’ is all set to grace the show in tonight's episode. Speculations are doing the rounds that Kichcha Suddep is believed to have given a ticket finale to Abhijeet as he was most nominated and saved back to back elimination that’s why the makers are believed to have given him a ticket to finale, it is learnt. We don’t know whether show makers have really given ticket finale to Abhijeet or not but it has become a hot topic on all social media platforms. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment. If this news turns into reality then no one can stop Abhijeet inside of the house or his fans outside of the show.

If you are eagerly waiting for tonight's episode then this piece of news is for you. There’s no elimination this week and all nominated contestants of this week are saved from eviction. No one is leaving the house in tonight episode. Keep watching this space for more updates.