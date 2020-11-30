Kichcha Sudeep Dominated Nagarjuna In Few Minutes On BB4 Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has garner good TRP ratings and is running in its thirteenth week. Last night, the show organizers have surprised not only the audience, but also the housemates of the show with Kichcha Sudeep’s entry. He appeared on the show as a special guest and he left everyone in awe with his hosting skills. Netizens were all praise for the special host Kichcha Sudeep the way he was spontaneous on the stage.

Netizens went on to say that Sudeep seems to have dominated Bigg Boss Telugu host Nagarjuna with his attitude and confidence.

They are singing praises about him on social media. That’s not all, fans couldn't stop gushing over Sudeep and asked the makers to continue him as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu for next seasons instead of Nagarjuna. Sudeep is trending on all social media platforms for his 15 minutes entry in the show. Nevertheless, Sudeep shall be remembered for his impressive work as a guest host amongst the show buffs for a long time.We have gotten a glimpse of tweets for all of you to know what audiences are posting about Sudeep. Take a look at them:

#Sudeep has acted one movie called Kiccha and it was sucess. Hence fans call him kiccha. It also means FIRE 🔥💥#BiggBossTelugu4 — Shilpa Reddy (@Reddy_Shilpaa) November 29, 2020

Seems #sudeep sir comments about biggboss, how he learn more than contestant which will indirectly pointing to #Nagarjuna when we r in public platform we should mind our own words and we should listen first what others saying 🙏👏sir is not a word it's a honour #BiggBossTelugu4 — PraveenMudra (@PrawinMudra) November 29, 2020

Yallaru Hosting madtare ! @KicchaSudeep Boss Hosting Madidre Ondu Range erutte🤙🔥 Yesterday His Attitude on Stage Just Fab💥🤙🔥 Thats Why We Calling Brand Ambassador Of Attitude , Swag ! 😎 #Kotigobba3 #BiggBossTelugu4 #Phantom #KicchaSudeep pic.twitter.com/WH18xmM4U9 — Baadshah Sudeep Brigade (@BsbTeamOfficial) November 30, 2020