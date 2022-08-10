Kichcha Sudeep Creates History, Breaks KGF Actor Yash's Record

Kichcha Sudeep is in a happy space now as his recent outing Vikrant Rona is performing well at the box office. The film was released on July 28 in theatres and continues to do a steady business at the worldwide box office.

According to reports, Vikrant Ront has surpassed Yash's KGF record as the film joined Rs 100 cr just in five days of its release. Vikrant Rona is only the third film from the Kannada film industry to have grossed a century at the Box Office this year. Vikrant Rona is directed by Anup S Bhandari.

Check out the day-wise worldwide Box Office breakup of Vikrant Rona after five days:

Thursday: Rs 33-35 crore (approx)

Friday: Rs 20-25 crore (approx)

Saturday: Rs 23-25 crore (approx)

Sunday: Rs 25 crore (approx)

Monday: Rs 10 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 110 crore (approx)

Check out the list of the top-five fastest Rs 100 crore grossers from the Karnataka film industry:

KGF: Chapter 2 – 1 day

James – 4 days

Vikrant Rona – 4 days

KGF: Chapter 1 – 7 days