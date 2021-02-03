Kichcha Sudeep Cameo in Chiranjeevi's Acharya

Kichcha Sudeep is one of the most sought after actor in SandalwoodThe Superstar of Sandalwood will be returning to the big screens with his next film Vikrant Rona. The makers of the movie are not leaving any stone unturned to promote the Vikrant Rona. Recently, as part of movie promotions, the film's title and logo were displayed on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, along with a tribute to Sudeep’s journey in the film industry. Kichcha Sudeep has a decent fan following even in Telugu states.

He made a debut with Rajamouli's Eega where he played negative character but he earned much appreciation for his stellar performance in the film. Grapevine suggests that Kichcha Sudeep is likely to play a cameo role in Chiranjeevi's Acharya. If this news becomes true then it marks Sudeep second time collaboration with Chiranjeevi after 'Sye Raa'. Hence, an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited.

Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Ram Charan under Konidela Production. Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde will also appear in prominent roles. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.