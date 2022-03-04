Kiccha Sudeep Launches Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s First Look From HANU-MAN Film

Young and talented actor Teja Sajja and Creative director Prasanth Varma are coming up with the first Pan-Indian superhero film HANU-MAN which is going to be another first of its kind film on Indian screen. The film will release in all south Indian languages and Hindi.

Amritha Aiyer is playing the female lead, while popular production house Primeshow Entertainment is producing the movie on grand scale and big stars and top-grade technicians are associating for it.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is playing an important role in the movie and Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep launched her first look, a day prior to her birthday. Varalaxmi appears in bride costume with a bunch of coconuts in hand. Looks vicious, she is seen taking on some thugs near a temple. Going by the poster, Varalaxmi is playing a ferocious role in the movie.

Hanu-Man is presently in last leg of shooting and post-production works are also happening simultaneously.

Since it is a superhit combination and moreover HANU-MAN generated lot of buzz with its promos, the film has made massive non-theatrical business.

Teja Sajja underwent tremendous makeover to play the superhero and he won appreciations for his look in the movie. HANU-MAN will be high on VFX and this magnum opus, like every other superhero film, will have unbelievable stunt sequences.

K Niranjan Reddy is producing the movie, while Smt Chaitanya presenting it. Asrin Reddy is the executive producer, Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer while Kushal Reddy is the associate producer. Dasaradhi Shivendra takes care of cinematography.

Four young and talented composers- Anudeep Dev, Hari Gowra, Jay Krish and Krishna Saurabh are providing sound tracks for the film.